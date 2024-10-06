Junior Warriors stretch UAAP volleyball streak to 5



Manila: University of the East bested Ateneo de Manila University, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13, for its fifth straight win in the UAAP Season 87 boys’ volleyball tournament at Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday.

Christian Lewis Antonio led the Junior Warriors with 10 points, all from attacks, followed by King Dheerek Laudit, Lance Kristian Rafallo and Juan Roc Austin Martinez with five points each.

Laudit’s scores came from five attacks, while Martinez fired five aces and made six excellent sets.

The win is a big boost for UE, which joined National University Nazareth School (NUNS) in second place at 5-1. They are scheduled to meet on Saturday.

“We’re a little bit nervous, but rest assured that we will prepare for our upcoming game with NUNS,” coach Herbert Dizon said after the match.

Dizon is in his first year with the Junior Warriors, who lost to the Bullpups in last season’s finals.

Ethan Joseph Rivera scored 10 points on nine attacks and an ace, while skipper Ken Harvey Nicolas added six attacks for the Blue Ea

gles, who absorbed their sixth straight loss.

Meanwhile, Adamson University downed Far Eastern University-Diliman, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19, to end a three-game slump.

Jims Reaven Ducusin scored 21 points on 17 attacks, three blocks and an ace, while Neil Kristoff Tobias contributed nine points on eight attacks and one ace for the Baby Falcons, who remained in solo fourth at 3-3.

Benedict Castillo had eight points, including six blocks, while Brice Malinao added four points.

“It’s really the errors that make the team lose. The service error, service receive is the most difficult to fix, besides the mental toughness of the kids,” Adamson coach Marvin Ramoso said.

‘I just told the kids that no matter what happens, win or lose, we need to continue with our goal because the season is still long,” he said.

Kenneth Jan Maliwanag finished with 11 points while Tyler Jessie Ramos and Brix Landicho had eight and seven points, respectively for FEU-D, which fell into a tie with De La Salle-Zobel in fourth place at 2-3.

U

niversity of Santo Tomas is on top of the standings with a 5-0 record.

Source: Philippines News Agency