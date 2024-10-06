ACT-CIS’s Tulfo, singer-lawyer formalize senatorial bids



Manila: ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo joined his elder brother Ben in the 2025 senatorial race as he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) at The Manila Hotel Tent City on Sunday.

Another brother is incumbent Senator Raffy Tulfo.

The former broadcast journalist will run under the administration slate Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

On Friday, he formally joined the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, the ruling party in the House of Representatives.

Without a law on political dynasties, Tulfo said the people will decide come May 12, 2025 whether they would elect politicians belonging to one family or not.

‘As long as there is no law yet, then we let the people decide. Kung may batas, then we stop. Matagal na usapin ‘yan eh. I believe, hindi titigil ‘yan hanggang walang batas. Kaya ang tao magde-decide (If there is a law, then we stop. It’s a long-standing issue. I believe this will not stop until there is a law. So let the people decide),’ he said in an interview.

Singer-lawyer Jimmy Bondoc als

o filed his candidacy for senator under PDP-Laban, along with independent candidates Junbert Guigayuma, Wilson Amad and Sixto Lagare.

Meanwhile, former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon, first nominee of P3PWD (Komunindad ng Pamilya, Pasyente at Persons With Disabilities) party-list, filed her certificate of nomination – certificate of acceptance of nomination (CON-CAN).

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the other party-list groups that filed their CON-CAN were Pinoy Workers, Abante Pangasinan Ilocano, Unyon ng mga Gabay ng Bayan, Epanaw Sambayanan, Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi, and 1-Ang Edukasyon.

COC and CON-CAN filing will be until Oct. 8.

Source: Philippines News Agency