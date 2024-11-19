Joint Operation in Belait District Uncovers Violations on Price Tags and Weighing Machines.



Belait: The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, in collaboration with the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Weights and Measures Unit (SDT) under the Industry and Business Ecosystem Division, Ministry of Finance and Economy, recently conducted an OPERASI SEPADU joint operation at business premises in the Lumut and Sungai Liang areas of the Belait District.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the operation resulted in the issuance of a Warning Notice to one business premise for failing to display price tags on some of its items. This is a violation of consumer protection regulations, aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in trading practices.

Moreover, the operation also inspected the use of weighing and measuring machines in the district. Of the seven units checked, one unit owned by Hup Hing and Son Company was found to be non-compliant with the Weights and Measures Act 1983 Chapter 151, as it was operating with an expired permitted registration period. Consequently, a Seizure Not

ice was issued to the company, and the non-compliant weighing machine was confiscated.

These measures are part of the ongoing efforts by the authorities to ensure that businesses adhere to legal standards, thereby protecting consumer rights and maintaining fair trade practices in the region.