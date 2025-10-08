Jelajah Kerjaya 2025 Offers Over 1,600 Job Opportunities in Tutong

Tutong: The Jelajah Kerjaya 2025, organised by the Job Centre Brunei, continued its tour in Tutong District, providing a significant platform for local job seekers. The event, held on the 8th of October 2025, spanned two days and aimed to connect individuals with potential career paths across various fields.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by over 100 exhibitors representing both government agencies and private companies. These exhibitors collectively offered more than 1,600 job opportunities. The focus of the event was on exhibitions and open interview sessions, designed to facilitate direct interactions between job seekers and potential employers.

The Jelajah Kerjaya initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance employment opportunities for locals, encouraging them to explore diverse career options and engage with industry professionals. The event in Tutong District was another step towards fulfilling this mission, providing a practical platform for employment and career development.