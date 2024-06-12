Italy-Based Filipina Gymnast Jasmine Althea Ramilo to Compete in World Cup

MILAN — Jasmine Althea Ramilo, an Italy-based Filipina gymnast, is set to represent the Philippines at the 2024 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Milan from June 21-23. Ramilo, a rising star in rhythmic gymnastics, previously secured a bronze medal at the 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Manila.

According to Philippines News Agency, her preparations for the World Cup have been intense, reflecting her dedication to excelling at the international level. "I hope it goes well because I really worked very hard for this competition," said the 15-year-old during an interview at the Diplomatic Executive Night at the Philippine Embassy in Rome. Ramilo also expressed gratitude toward her family and her coach, Claudia Mancinelli of Ginnastica Fabriano, for their support in her training.

Last November, Ramilo clinched a gold medal at the Maribor International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Slovenia, underscoring her potential and skill in the sport. In the lead-up to the Milan World Cup, she participated in the FIG World Cup in Baku and the Asian Senior and Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as part of her extensive preparations for this major event.