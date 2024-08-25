Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah launches ‘imminent’ attack

JERUSALEM - Israel launched heavy airstrikes on Hezbollah positions across Lebanon after it detected the group's plan to launch an imminent attack, the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday. 'The IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon,' the IDF confirmed. 'Israeli Air Force fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.' The army also called on civilians in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes. (TPS) Source: Philippines News Agency

