Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

General

Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah launches ‘imminent’ attack

Byadmin

Aug 25, 2024

JERUSALEM - Israel launched heavy airstrikes on Hezbollah positions across Lebanon after it detected the group's plan to launch an imminent attack, the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday. 'The IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon,' the IDF confirmed. 'Israeli Air Force fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.' The army also called on civilians in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes. (TPS) Source: Philippines News Agency

By admin

Related Post

General

Golden Tigresses, Lady Tams prevail in V-League

Aug 25, 2024 admin
General

Capital1’s Tushova earns 3rd PVL Player of the Week award

Aug 25, 2024 admin
General

Telegram CEO arrested at Paris airport

Aug 25, 2024 admin

You missed

General

Comelec’s Register Anywhere Program until Aug. 31 only

August 25, 2024 admin
General

3 dead, 48 injured in MisOr bus-van collision

August 25, 2024 admin
General

Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah launches ‘imminent’ attack

August 25, 2024 admin
General

Quizon settles for 6th in Abu Dhabi chess tourney

August 25, 2024 admin