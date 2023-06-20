Isolated rain showers to continue across PH on Tuesday

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will continue to prevail across the country, the weather bureau said Tuesday. "There will be chances of isolated rain showers, especially in the afternoon or evening," Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. Castañeda added that the isolated rain showers would mostly affect Mindanao due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting the island. Localized thunderstorms will also cause isolated rain showers, she said. Castañeda said no weather disturbance was seen to affect any part of the county. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency