International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace Unveils Universal Peace Charter at 11th Plenary Meeting.



Phnom Penh: The 11th Plenary Meeting of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace was recently convened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, gathering a significant assembly of 275 delegates from 53 countries. Among the attendees were representatives from Brunei Darussalam, including Yang Berhormat Doctor Awang Haji Mahali bin Haji Momin and Yang Berhormat Awang Amran bin Haji Maidin, both Members of the Legislative Council. The meeting concentrated on the pressing global issues of peace and tolerance.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the highlight of the meeting was the production of a ‘Universal Peace Charter’. This charter delineates five principal actions aligned with the United Nations Charter, aiming to address critical areas such as natural disaster management, food security, and justice within the global system. In addition, the meeting saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, marking a significant step towards fostering greater tolerance and understanding among nations.

During the Clos

ing Session, the President of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia underscored the necessity of international cooperation to construct a regional peace ecosystem. Furthermore, he emphasized the empowerment of women’s participation as a crucial factor in achieving peace and prosperity worldwide.