International Counselling Symposium 2024 Highlights Local Resources for Mental Health Support.



RIMBA: The International Counselling Symposium 2024 continued with a Parallel Session Discussion titled ‘Mengerahkan Sumber Tenaga Lokal untuk Sokongan Kesihatan Mental Yang Berkesan’. Held at the Civil Service Institute, Rimba, this session took place on the afternoon of November 13th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the session featured several panels that discussed effective ways to address mental health issues within the community. The symposium focused on mobilising and equipping grassroots leaders with essential counselling skills to enhance mental health support.