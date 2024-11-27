Installation of Light and Loop Sensor Works to Temporarily Close J6 Traffic Light.



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The J6 Traffic Light at Jalan Sungai Kianggeh and Jalan Kampung Kianggeh will be temporarily closed until 3rd December. The closure is intended to facilitate the installation of a light and loop sensor, which is crucial for improving traffic management in the area.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Public Works Department announced in a press release that the closure will occur nightly, from 10 PM until 4 AM. This schedule is designed to minimize disruption during peak traffic hours.

Road users are urged to exercise extra caution during this period and to adhere to the traffic signs and speed limits in place. These measures are essential for ensuring safety while the installation work is carried out.