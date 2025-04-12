Indera SC Triumphs Over Wijaya FC in Brunei FA Cup Group B Clash



Berakas: Indera SC emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against Wijaya FC during their Group B encounter at the Berakas Sports Complex on the night of April 11.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Indera SC, donning their yellow kit, took the lead in the 20th minute when Mohd Hendra Azam Mohd Idris found the back of the net. The match saw Wijaya FC leveling the score in the 56th minute through a penalty converted by Mohd Aman Awang Hj Abd Rahim. However, Indera SC quickly regained their advantage just four minutes later with another goal from Hendra Azam.

The match was sealed with a third goal from Abidodun Fatai Babatunde, ensuring a 3-1 victory for Indera SC. The scoreline remained unchanged as the final whistle blew, marking a significant win for Indera SC in the Brunei FA Cup Group B competition.