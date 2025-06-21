Importance of Islamic Manuscripts Highlighted at International Conference

Bandar Seri Begawan: Participants of the International Conference on Islamic Manuscripts were given a presentation focusing on children’s education through Islamic manuscripts. The presentation, titled ‘Manuskrip dan Peranannya dalam Meningkatkan Perkembangan Intelektual dan Moral Kanak-Kanak,’ took place at Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the afternoon of June 21st.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Acting Minister of Religious Affairs. The presentation was delivered by Dr. Nezar Mahmud Kasem Alsheikh, Director of Dar al-Nasa’im li Nashri wa Tauzi in Jeddah. Dr. Alsheikh emphasized the role of manuscripts in developing children’s thinking, values, and morals through a knowledge and heritage-based approach.

The conference aimed to raise awareness about the significance of Islamic manuscripts as a bridge connecting the intellectual and cultural heritage of the past with the future of Muslims.