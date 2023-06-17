Iloilo province reaches 90% of immunization goal

The measles-rubella and oral polio vaccine supplemental immunization activity (MR-OPV SIA) of the Department of Health (DOH) provided protection to 161,566 target children in 42 municipalities and one component city at the end of the extended activity on Thursday for for an overall accomplishment rate of 90 percent. The municipalities of Batad, Sara, Lemery, San Enrique, Sta. Barbara, Guimbal, Mina, Concepcion, and Tigbauan have accomplishment rates of more than 100 percent, according to data provided by the Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO). IPHO head Dr. Maria Socorro Quiñon, in a message to the media on Saturday, said 20 local government units (LGUs) surpassed the 95 percent goal. 'It was difficult but it became possible because of cooperation. We are among the provinces with several LGUs reaching the target,' she said. Accomplishing more than 95 percent of the target were the towns of Leganes, Barotac Viejo, Miagao, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, San Dionisio, Oton, Dueñas, Tubungan, Balasan, and Estancia. The nationwide MR-OPV SIA that began on May 1 was mandated by the DOH to avert an outbreak as recommended by the World Health Organization, the IPHO said. The polio vaccine was given to children from age 0 to 59 months while the MRV was for the 9 to 59 months old bracket.

Source: Philippines News Agency