Iloilo Health Office Calls for Community Action as Dengue Cases Surge

ILOILO CITY, ILOILO — The Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO) is urging the public to actively participate in dengue prevention efforts as the province faces a significant increase in cases.

According to Philippines News Agency, Iloilo has recorded 2,493 dengue cases, including six deaths, from January 1 to July 20 this year, marking a 161 percent increase from the 956 cases reported during the same period in 2023. The recent data from the 29th monitoring week shows 440 new cases, up from over 300 in the previous week, with all local government units in the province now reporting instances of the disease. Notably, 32 barangays are experiencing clusters of cases.

Despite rigorous anti-dengue campaigns such as Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue (ABKD) and widespread educational initiatives, the transmission rates have continued to climb. Dr. Maria Socorro C. Quiñon, head of the IPHO, emphasized the critical role of community involvement in combating the spread of dengue. "The provincial government, PHO, and local health offices cannot combat dengue on our own; we need help from the community to search and destroy breeding places," she stated in a recent interview.

The health office is promoting the 5S strategy among residents, which includes searching and destroying mosquito breeding sites, securing self-protection measures, seeking early consultation for symptoms, saying yes to fogging in critical situations, and staying hydrated to avoid severe dengue complications.

While the province as a whole remains below the epidemic alert threshold, specific areas like Badiangan and Lemery have already surpassed it, with Badiangan declaring a state of calamity last month due to 118 reported cases. In contrast, the situation in Lemery is considered manageable based on initial assessments. Passi City is also nearing the epidemic threshold, signaling an urgent need for increased preventive measures.

As the dengue situation remains precarious, Dr. Quiñon reassured that the IPHO, along with local government units (LGUs), is intensifying outbreak response efforts and continuous monitoring to curb the rise in cases.