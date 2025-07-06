General

Ilal Hijrah 1447 Event Strengthens Spiritual Transformation

2 days ago

Kampung pulaie: In conjunction with the 1447 Hijrah New Year, the Mualaf Development Division, Islamic Da’wah Centre, in collaboration with the Nurul Islam Association, Brunei Muara District, organized the Ilal Hijrah 1447 at the Islamic Da’wah Centre in Kampung Pulaie on the morning of July 6th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by Awang Haji Abd Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. It featured a tazkirah focused on internalizing hijrah and a motivational talk that emphasized spiritual transformation and self-empowerment toward enhancing the quality of life.

The event aimed to strengthen the new converts’ understanding and internalization of the spirit of hijrah as demonstrated by Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam. Additionally, a Doa Kesyukuran ceremony was held to welcome new converts who had performed the haj this year, marking a significant milestone in their spiritual journey.

2 days ago

