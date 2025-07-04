Ilal Hijrah 1447 Celebration Highlights the Symbolic Migration of Prophet Muhammad

Bandar seri begawan: The Hijrah, or Migration, of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam to Madinah is not merely a physical journey but represents a broader symbol of change and the establishment of a more effective system. This pivotal event also signifies a transformation in values, strategies, and approaches aimed at achieving harmonious and effective goals. This theme was central to a talk during the Ilal Hijrah 1447 Celebration held at the Royal Brunei Airlines, RB, Campus in Jalan Kustin Berakas.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event took place on the morning of July 4th and was attended by Captain Sabirin bin Haji Abd. Hamid, Chief Executive Officer of RB. The talk, titled ‘Kepimpinan Berlandaskan Hijrah – Membina Kerja Berpasukan yang Harmoni’, was a key feature of the celebration. The function was organized by the RB Religious Affairs Body, emphasizing leadership based on the principles of Hijrah to foster teamwork and harmony.