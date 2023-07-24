The Ministry of Finance and Economy held the Ilal HIjrah 1445 Celebration. The event was held on 24th July afternoon, at Dewan Teater, Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd. Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy. The event included a special talk titled 'Esok Mungkin Ada'. It was organised by the Information Technology Division. Also present was Pengiran Datin Seri Paduka Hajah Zety Sufina binti Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Sani, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Fiscal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei