IceKredit

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the inaugural AI Forward: Southeast Asia Policy Summit hosted by Grab and ASEAN BAC in Jakarta, Mr. Kong Chinang, Chief Growth Officer of IceKredit, shared insights on Southeast Asia’s AI revolution and called for stronger regional alignment across policy, industry, and education to drive sustainable and responsible AI adoption. IceKredit The summit, held alongside Grab’s flagship GrabX product event at Shangri-La Jakarta on April 8, 2026, convened senior policymakers, global tech leaders, and industry experts to shape the future of AI development and deployment across ASEAN.

During the panel session Empowering the next phase of AI transformation in SEA, Mr. Kong Chinang joined distinguished speakers including Mr. Timothy Yap (McKinsey), Mr. Dau Anh Tuan (Vietnam Chamber of Industry and Trade), Mr. Gunish Chawla (Amazon), and Mr. Yann AitBachir (Google) to discuss the current state and future trajectory of AI adoption in Southeast Asia. He emphasized that while ASEAN holds massive potential to lead in the global AI landscape, the fast-paced evolution of AI requires coordinated action across sectors.

In his remarks, Mr. Kong stated:

“ASEAN stands at an exciting inflection point for AI. To fully realize its transformative potential, we need deeper regional engagement and alignment among the tripartite pillars of policy, industry, and education. Equally critical is embedding sustainability and responsibility into every stage of AI adoption—ensuring technology benefits people, businesses, and economies inclusively.”

The day-long event featured high-profile addresses by Grab Group CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan, Indonesian government ministers, and sector leaders, alongside showcases of Grab’s latest AI-powered innovations including its autonomous delivery robot Carri, highlighting the shift toward intelligent, hype personalized digital services.

As AI moves from concept to large-scale implementation across Southeast Asia, cross-sector collaboration and responsible innovation have emerged as key priorities to unlock inclusive growth and strengthen the region’s global competitiveness.

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