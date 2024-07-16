House commits to prioritize admin’s proposed measures

MANILA: The House leadership on Sunday vowed to pass swiftly the 2025 proposed national budget and other remaining Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) priority bills. In a press release, Speaker Martin Romualdez said the lower chamber is ready to take swift and decisive action to ensure that Malacanang's legislative agenda is met, which will pave the way for sustained development and progress under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. The House is awaiting the proposed PHP6.352 trillion National Expenditure Program, which will form the basis for the 2025 General Appropriations Bill. The Department of Budget and Management is expected to submit it by July 29, or a week after the President's third State of the Nation Address (SONA). Romualdez vowed to finish the deliberation of the proposed budget by the end of September. "The 2025 national budget is essential for sustaining our nation's growth and addressing the immediate needs of our citizens, and the House is ready to ensure its swi ft approval to support our development and progress," he said. The 2025 national budget, which represents a 10-percent increase from this year's P5.768-trillion allocation, is equivalent to 22 percent of the country's gross domestic product. In addition to the 2025 national budget, Romualdez said the House is ready to pass all the President's priority measures during the remaining session days of the 19th Congress. 'These SONA measures are crucial for addressing our nation's immediate needs and promoting sustainable development,' he said. 'We will work closely with the executive branch to ensure their swift and successful passage.' He assured that the House is dedicated to pass all the remaining LEDAC priority bills. 'They are vital for our nation's progress and prosperity, and we will ensure they are enacted swiftly and effectively,' he said. These include the amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, Agrarian Reform Law and the Foreign Investors' Long-Term Lease Act. He is looking forward to a more vibrant collaboration with Senate President Francis Escudero to ensure their 'legislative efforts are cohesive and effective in addressing the pressing needs of our people.' Source: Philippines News Agency

