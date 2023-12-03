His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Concludes Visit to Dubai for World Climate Action Summit and COP 28

Bandar Seri Begawan – His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, departed from Dubai after participating in the Opening Session of the World Climate Action Summit and the first part of the High-Level Segment for Heads of States and Government at the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28). Accompanying His Majesty was His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Prior to his departure, a Doa Selamat was recited by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti of Brunei Darussalam. His Excellency Doctor Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, and His Excellency Awang Haji Harun bin Haji Junid, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the United Arab Emirates, were present at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai to bid farewell to His Majesty.