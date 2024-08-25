Hezbollah launches drone, missile attacks vs. Israel

BEIRUT - Lebanese group Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it had launched drone and missile attacks deep into Israel in response to the assassination of its leader, Fuad Shukur. The announcement came after the Israeli Army launched a preemptive strike, conducting dozens of air raids on southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's alleged preparations to launch missiles at Israel. Hezbollah's initial statement read: "We have launched a large-scale aerial attack with numerous drones towards a significant military target deep within Israel, which will be revealed later." The group also claimed that the drone attack coincided with strikes on several Israeli military sites, barracks, and Iron Dome missile defense systems in northern occupied Palestine with a large number of rockets. Hezbollah described the attack as the "initial response to Shukur's assassination" on July 30. This escalation followed Israel's announcement of a preemptive strike on Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah's alleged preparations to l aunch missiles towards Israeli cities. Israeli authorities halted all flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday. According to Anadolu's correspondent, Israeli fighter jets simultaneously launched more than 40 airstrikes on 17 areas and towns in southern Lebanon. Ambulances were seen rushing to some of the targeted locations. Witnesses also reported the launch of dozens of rockets and attack drones from Lebanese territory towards Israel. US monitors US President Joe Biden is "closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon," the White House said Saturday night after Israel launched a massive series of airstrikes in Lebanon in response to what it said were Hezbollah's preparations for a large-scale assault. Biden "has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening. At his direction, senior U.S. officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said. "We will keep supp orting Israel's right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability," he added. (Anadolu) Source: Philippines News Agency

