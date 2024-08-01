Brunei News Gazette

Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Airstrike

Jul 31, 2024

TEHRAN — Hamas announced that Ismail Haniyeh, head of its political bureau, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in Tehran.

According to Philippines News Agency, the incident occurred shortly after Haniyeh attended the inauguration of the new Iranian president, and was described as a "treacherous Zionist raid."

Iranian state television confirmed Haniyeh's death and noted that an ongoing investigation into the assassination is underway, with results to be announced soon. As of now, there has been no official response from Israel regarding the airstrike. Hamas mourned the loss of Haniyeh, hailing him as a martyr for the Palestinian cause and a figure of resistance against Zionist actions.

