‘Habagat’ to continue to prevail over most of PH

MANILA: The southwest monsoon or 'hanging habagat' will continue to affect the western sections of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the national weather bureau reported on Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Mindanao, Western and Central Visayas, Palawan province including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Flashfloods and landslides may also occur. Metro Manila, the rest of Mimaropa region, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Bataan are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. During severe thunderstorms, landslides or flashfloods may occur. The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms may occur, which could possibly bring flashfloods and landslides. According to PAGASA, the wind in the western section of Southern Luzon, V isayas and Mindanao will be moderate to strong, with southwest direction. Their coastal waters will be moderate to rough, rising from 1.2 to 3.7 meters. The rest of the country will have light to moderate wind going in the southwest to southeast direction, and coastal waters will be light to moderate, rising from 0.6 to 2.5 meters. The sun rose at 5:35 a.m. Sunset is at 6:29 p.m. Source: Philippines News Agency

