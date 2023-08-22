‘Habagat’ to bring rain showers across PH

Most areas in the country will experience rain showers due to the southwest monsoon or 'habagat,' the weather bureau said Tuesday. Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Grace Castañeda said Metro Manila, Region 4-B (Mimaropa), Bataan, Zambales, Cavite and Batangas will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Those areas will experience cloudy skies, with high chances of rains and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon or evening. The rest of Luzon will have isolated rain showers that may last for a short period, she added. Castañeda said those in the Visayas and Mindanao should take precautions against possible flooding and landslides as habagat will also cause rains in these areas. She said no weather disturbance was seen to have a direct effect on any part of the country. The whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, Castañeda said.

Source: Philippines News Agency