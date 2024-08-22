Govt supports Antique ex-rebels not qualified for E-CLIP

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The 28 former rebels (FRs) from Antique province who returned to the fold of law before the establishment of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) in 2018 are assured of government support as they restart their lives. Col. Manolito Montiel, Deputy Commander of the 301st Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army, said during the 'Dialogue for Peace' organized by the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) in the Municipality of Barbaza on Wednesday that government agencies and local government units (LGUs) will extend support for their livelihood, medical attention, and other needs. 'We encourage you to create or organize yourselves into groups so that together you could be given support as you return to the mainstream of society,' Montiel said. The FRs are from the towns of Barbaza with 16, Tibiao with four, Sebaste with six, and Culasi with two. Antique Peace and Order and Public Safety consultant Margie Gadian said they organi zed the dialogue to provide a venue for former rebels to raise their concerns about their benefits. 'Rest assured that the government has not forgotten you,' she said in her message. The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) assisted the group in selecting interim officers as representatives to the Provincial Peace and Order Council of Antique. They will also receive assistance to individuals in crisis situation (AICS) from the PSWDO and the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office, depending on their needs. Johnny Arzaga of Barangay Calapadan, who served as the District Instructor Staff of the New People's Army Northern Antique Front, said he needs to undergo surgery to remove the three bullets from his body that he sustained during an encounter with the government troops in 1987. During the dialogue, the former rebels received three kilos of rice and hygiene kits as initial assistance from the provincial government. In the meantime, Antique Police Provincial Office Direct or Col. Lea Rose Peña urged the FRs to encourage other rebels to surrender to the government and avail of support provided through the ECLIP. The ECLIP package of assistance includes PHP50,000 livelihood aid and firearms remuneration depending on the type of firearm they surrender. 'Just let us know your needs, and we will do our best to provide solutions,' Peña said. Source: Philippines News agency

