Gov’t eyes P2-B fund for cancer patients in 2024

The Marcos administration is seeking an allocation of PHP2 billion in the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) for the prevention, treatment and control of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Tuesday. In a statement, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said about 18,695 cancer patients would benefit from the allotment of some PHP1.024 billion under the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases included in the 2024 NEP. A total of PHP1.7 billion would be allocated for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases. Pangandaman said the PHP1.024 billion of the proposed PHP1.7-billion budget would cover the procurement of 61 different cancer commodities such as Trastuzumab 600 mg/5mL, Docetaxel 40 mg/mL and Paclitaxel 6 mg/mL. She added that an additional PHP1 billion would be appropriated to the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF) that will be used to cover the medical expenses of 6,666 cancer patients registered across 31 cancer control access sites nationwide. The CAF aims to fill the financial gap in cancer diagnostics and laboratories not covered by PhilHealth, the DBM said. The DBM noted that on average, Filipino families spend approximately PHP150,000 per patient for cancer treatments. The CAF will partially finance outpatient and inpatient cancer control services. The services include therapeutic procedures and other cancer medicines needed for the treatment and management of cancer and its care-related components. The DBM said the remaining PHP682.71 million of the PHP1.7 billion under the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases initiative would benefit around 124,246 mental health patients. 'The amount will fund mental health medications including Sodium Valproate 250 mg, Paliperidone Palmitate 100 mg, and Haloperidol 5 mg/mL for patients on 362 mental health access sites nationwide,' the DBM said

Source: Philippines News Agency