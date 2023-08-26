Goring rapidly intensifying, Signal No. 2 up in 2 areas

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.2 has been hoisted in two areas in Cagayan and Isabela as Typhoon Goring (International name: Saola) continues to rapidly intensify over the sea east of Babuyan Islands, the weather bureau said Saturday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that as of 5 a.m., the center of Goring was estimated at 185 km. east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center with gusts of up to 170 kph, and moving southwestward at 10 kph. Goring is forecast to move generally southward to southeastward Saturday, turning eastward to northeastward on Sunday. It will then exit its looping path and move northwestward towards the sea east of Taiwan. PAGASA said Goring could reach super typhoon category on Monday. Signal No. 2 has been hoisted over the extreme northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) and the extreme northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan and Maconacon). Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros and Allacapan), the eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini and Ilagan City), and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag and Casiguran). PAGASA forecast stormy weather over the eastern portion of Cagayan, which may cause flooding or landslides due to heavy to intense rains. Rains with gusty winds will be felt over Batanes, Isabela, Aurora, and the rest of Cagayan, it said. Meanwhile, the trough of Goring will bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over the Cordillera and Ilocos regions, and the rest of Cagayan Valley. On the other hand, the southwest monsoon or 'habagat' affecting Central and Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the rest of Central Luzon. The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon will experience strong winds and rough seas, while the rest of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds with moderate to rough seas. The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency