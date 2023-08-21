Gilas falls to Montenegro in friendly match

Gilas Pilipinas suffered a tough 87-102 defeat to world number 18 Montenegro in their closed-door tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup on Sunday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Montenegro banked on a strong third quarter to pummel Gilas, who stayed close to them in the first half.

Gilas led at the end of the first quarter, 19-16, with Dwight Ramos sizzling early with eight points in the said period.

However, as the offense picked up in the second quarter, especially Jordan Clarkson, who tallied 12 in the said period, Montenegro became more efficient and entered halftime ahead, 44-42.

Montenegro broke away in the third quarter, outscoring Gilas, 32-22, before sealing the win with a better showing again than Gilas in the fourth.

NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic led Montenegro with 18 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks, while team captain Bojan Dubljevic added 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Clarkson finished with 27 points, 18 in the first half, two rebounds, five assists and one steal for Gilas, which is now 1-1 in their three-game stretch in a span of four nights.

Coach Chot Reyes only left Chris Newsome out of the Gilas team that beat Ivory Coast on Friday night, replacing him with Calvin Oftana.

Oftana went scoreless in four and a half minutes with only one rebound and one turnover to show

