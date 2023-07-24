Get-Together Ceremony Rehearsal

The Get-Together Ceremony with Citizens and Residents of Temburong District in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam's 77th birthday celebration will take place this Thursday, 27th of July. To ensure the smooth running of the event, a full rehearsal was held on 24th July morning, at the Civic Centre Complex Field in Bangar Town.

Observing the rehearsal was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Minister of Home Affairs as Chairman of the National Committee for the Royal Birthday Celebration. More than 250 school students and youths are taking part in the field performance.

Source: Radio Television Brunei