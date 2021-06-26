Information on ASEAN is easily accessible to the public through mobile app ‘We ASEAN’. The app is one of the project under SCI, ASEAN- COCI and can be downloaded through Google Play for Android users and App Store for iOS.

Information on the app was shared during the Get to Know ASEAN Roadshow organised by the Information Department, the Prime Minister’s Office through the International Affairs Unit as Subcommittee Secretariat of the ASEAN Committee on Culture and Information or ASEAN-COCI at Sayyidina Umar Al-Khattab Secondary School. The briefing was delivered by Dayang Mufidah binti Abdul Hakim, Information Officer as Head of International Affairs Unit, Information Department. The roadshow among others aimed to raise the student’s awareness as part of ASEAN community and to disseminate Brunei Darussalam as ASEAN’s Chair for 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei