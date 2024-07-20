GA-ASI Flies MQ-9B With Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PT6 E-Series Engine

Engine Demonstrates Its Viability for MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian® RPA

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) flew a company-owned MQ-9B SkyGuardian® Remotely Piloted Aircraft on July 15, 2024, with a PT6 E-Series model turboprop engine supplied by Pratt & Whitney Canada. Representatives from GA-ASI and Pratt & Whitney witnessed the first flight of the PT6 engine on MQ-9B, which lasted 44 minutes and demonstrated exemplary handling and acceleration.

"We're excited to see the PT6 engine on our MQ-9B aircraft," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "We've worked with Pratt & Whitney for years, specifically on our jet-powered Avenger®, and we've enjoyed a very productive partnership. The first flight marks an important milestone for MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian® customers and missions that require additional power. In addition, customers who choose the Pratt & Whitney engine will benefit from low sustainment costs from best-in-class Time Between Overhauls, as well as 50+ maintenance and overhaul facilities around the globe."

The PT6 E-Series is a reliable and versatile turboprop engine family that delivers key performance enhancements applicable to future MQ-9B missions. PT6 delivers a 33 percent increase in power over MQ-9B's current engine, with a highly mature dual-channel Full Authority Digital Engine Controller.

MQ-9B is GA-ASI's next-generation RPA, delivering exceptionally long endurance and range, with auto takeoff and landing under SATCOM-only control, and will be able to operate in unsegregated airspace using the GA-ASI-developed Detect and Avoid system.

Deliveries of MQ-9B have begun for the United Kingdom, with contracts in place with Belgium, Canada, Taiwan, and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command. The Japan Coast Guard is currently operating MQ-9B for maritime operations, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) selected MQ-9B for its Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Trial Operation Project. MQ-9B has also supported various U.S. Navy exercises, including Northern Edge, Integrated Battle Problem, and Group Sail.

