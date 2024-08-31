Former Taipei mayor arrested in graft probe in Taiwan

The former Taipei mayor and current chairman of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) was arrested early Saturday by Taiwan's anti-corruption agency in connection with an alleged corruption case. "In order to continue restraining Chairman Ko Wen-je's personal freedom, the prosecutor arrested Chairman at 2 a.m.," the TPP said in a statement posted on Facebook. Ko and three others were questioned by the anti-corruption body on Friday over alleged corruption related to the re-development of the Core Pacific City shopping center, as reported by Focus Taiwan. The agency also questioned Taipei's deputy mayor Pong Cheng-sheng, Ko's wife Chen Pei-chi, and Pong's wife. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ko denied any wrongdoing, asserting, "I know I have no problem." He called on authorities to present the evidence they have against him. The TPP has accused authorities of carrying out a raid on Ko's home and party office and subjecting him to hours of questioning. The party expressed its support for Ko, criticizing the prosecution's methods. "The Taiwan People's Party fully supports Chairman Ko Wen-je, defending his rights to due process, and refusing to accept the prosecution's long fatigue questioning," the party said in a statement, calling on the court to carefully review the legality of the arrest. Source: Philippines News agency

