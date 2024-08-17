Financial Aid Provided to Families Affected by Disasters in Brunei

BERAKAS - In a compassionate response to recent natural and domestic disasters, 16 heads of families affected by floods, fires, and house collapses received financial assistance during a ceremony held at Hasanal Bolkiah National Stadium.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture and Acting Permanent Secretary for Community at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, presented the aid. The beneficiaries included ten families affected by house fires, three by house collapses, and three by floods. This support from His Majesty's Government through the Department of Community Development is part of ongoing efforts to aid recovery and provide relief to citizens facing critical challenges due to unforeseen calamities.