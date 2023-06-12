Filipinos urged to live out our ancestors’ vision with integrity

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday expressed solidarity with the Filipino people in commemorating the 125th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence. "This historic day confirmed what our forebears have religiously kept in their hearts: That we are the inheritors of the glorious heroism and nobility that our ancestors have demonstrated throughout our long and storied history," he said in his message for the occasion. Marcos also encouraged Filipinos to assert this freedom and strive for excellence and integrity in all aspects of life. "Later, with new oppressors and challenges, our people remained defiant--affirming that it is our core to defend what is ours. And with all that, this occasion symbolizes and entails, we understand better now that liberty will not flourish on its own; freedom will not materialize unless it is declared boldly, believed sincerely, and demonstrated passionately," said Marcos. Marcos said in an age where battles remain, it is necessary to take the immeasurable courage and loss that came out of the country's heroes. "For this, I challenge each of us: On the 125th year since the declaration of our freedom, let us assert our liberty day by day. In everything we do, let us pursue excellence and integrity with the knowledge that we are living out the visions our predecessors held on to and the comfort they toiled for," Marcos said. In a separate Facebook post, Marcos also assured that the government will focus on the implementation of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP). The PDP 2023-2028 is a plan for deep economic and social transformation to reinvigorate job creation and accelerate poverty reduction by steering the economy back on a high-growth path.

Source: Philippines News Agency