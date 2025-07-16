Expressing Love Towards the Monarch

Bandar seri begawan: In conjunction with the 79th Royal Birthday Celebration, various parties expressed their love towards the Monarch.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the celebration witnessed a multitude of expressions of affection and respect for the Monarch. The event brought together people from different parts of the society, showcasing their admiration through various gestures and activities. These expressions highlighted the deep connection and reverence the citizens hold for their leader, marking the occasion as a significant event in the national calendar.

The celebration served as an opportunity for the community to unify and reflect on the leadership and contributions of the Monarch. Participants involved themselves in traditional performances, cultural exhibits, and other activities that underscored their dedication and love for the royal figure. This annual event continues to be a testament to the enduring bond between the Monarch and the people.