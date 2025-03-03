Express Gratitude for Blessing of Peace



Bandar Seri Begawan: Since 1984, one of the blessings of independence that Allah the Al-Mighty has bestowed on Brunei Darussalam is peace. In an interview with RTB, the coordinators, invitees and visitors during the 41st National Day Celebration Grand Assembly at Taman Haji Sir Omar Ali Saifuddien in the capital shared how to express gratitude for the blessing of peace bestowed.





According to Radio Television Brunei, participants at the event emphasized the importance of acknowledging and appreciating the peaceful environment that has been enjoyed in Brunei Darussalam since its independence. Many attendees expressed their gratitude through participation in cultural performances, speeches, and other activities designed to honor and celebrate the country’s sustained peace.





The event, held at Taman Haji Sir Omar Ali Saifuddien, served as a platform for individuals to reflect on the significance of peace in their daily lives and its role in the continued development of the nation. Attendees noted that the peaceful atmosphere allows for prosperity and growth, urging fellow citizens to remain committed to preserving it.





Overall, the 41st National Day Celebration underscored the collective appreciation of Brunei’s peace, with various expressions of gratitude reinforcing the community’s commitment to maintaining this invaluable blessing for future generations.

