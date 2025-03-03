Epilepsy Management Emphasized at Brunei Medical Centre



Bandar Seri Begawan: Epilepsy is a disease that can be controlled through lifestyle changes and adherence to medication regimens.

According to Radio Television Brunei, epilepsy patients at the Brunei Neuroscience Stroke and Rehabilitation Centre, Jerudong Park Medical Centre, or JPMC, are typically referred to the specialist nurse’s Epilepsy clinic for closer monitoring.

Dayang Nurbarieah Farhamah binti Awang Ibrahim from the clinic stated that it serves as a support system for patients. This is crucial as epilepsy can lead to emotional stress, anxiety, and challenges in daily life. Patients are provided with information on managing their condition, which includes avoiding triggers such as excessive caffeine, lack of sleep, dehydration, and exposure to flashing lights.