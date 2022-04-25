The Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Examinations Division, Department of Islamic Studies as the Secretariat of the Brunei Religious Education Examination Board released the results of the Brunei Religious Education Certificate SPUB; Pre-Brunei Religious Education High Certificate, Pre-STPUB and Brunei Religious Education of Higher Certificate STPUB for 1442 Hijrah/2021. For the SPUB Examination, from 768 candidates who sat for the examination, 413 candidates managed to obtain at least Jayyid or Good rank in all subjects.

Meanwhile, 655 candidates obtained at least three Jayyid ranks. Of the number, 129 candidates managed to obtain an aggregate of 6 to 8. For the Pre-STPUB, from 289 Pre-U1 candidates who sat for the exam, 288 obtained at least one Jayyid rank. 199 candidates managed to obtain at least Jayyid rank in all the subjects, an increase of 2.45 percent of a candidate’s achievement in 2020. For the STPUB examination, 241 out of 258 candidates have passed. 41.09 percent of the candidates obtained the rank of Mumtaz or Distinction.

The result slips can be obtained, starting on 25th of April 2022 at the respective schools or at the office of the Examination Division, Department of Islamic Studies for private candidates. Candidates who wish to further their studies to the Pre-U level at the Hassanal Bolkiah Boys’ Arabic Secondary School can obtain the registration form from 26th April 2022 at 8:30 in the morning at the school. Completed forms must be returned not later than 30th April 2022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei