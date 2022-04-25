The Brunei Darussalam Pertiwi Association also held the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony virtually for its members, yesterday morning.

Among those joining was Datin Hajah Dayang Siti Hajar binti Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohd Yusof, President of the association. Such a ceremony was hoped to instil the practice of Al-Quran reading among association members and practise the teachings of Al-Quran in their daily life to seek blessings from Allah, especially during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei