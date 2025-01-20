Enrolment of Pre U1 Students for Hassanal Bolkiah Boys Arabic Secondary School



Bandar Seri Begawan: Hassanal Bolkiah Boys Arabic Secondary School welcomed 349 new Pre-University One students for the 2025/2026 academic session. The registration and enrolment of the new students took place on 20th January morning, at the school. The registration day included a religious event, familiarisation session and briefing.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the enrolment process aimed to ensure a smooth transition for the incoming students. The school organised the day to help students and their families become acquainted with the campus environment and academic expectations. The event provided students with an opportunity to meet their peers and teachers, fostering a sense of community and belonging.





Additionally, the religious event underscored the school’s commitment to integrating educational and spiritual development. The familiarisation session included a tour of the school’s facilities, while the briefing covered important academic and administrative information. The school’s administration expressed hope that these activities would help students feel prepared and supported as they begin their Pre-University journey.

