‘Eighteen Vibe Reverie’ Exhibition Showcases Innovative Student Projects

Bandar seri begawan: The ‘Eighteen Vibe Reverie’ exhibition, featuring innovative projects from 45 final year students of Kolej International Graduate Studies (IGS), is currently underway. The 3-day event, which commenced on July 16th, emphasizes self-expression through mental health awareness, the application of Artificial Intelligence, and entrepreneurship through creative works.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the exhibition was inaugurated by Doctor Hajah Rafidah Binti Haji Gharif, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Professional at the Ministry of Health. The event aims to strengthen community ties and align with industry needs to support Brunei’s economic development goals, as outlined in the “Wawasan Brunei 2035” vision.