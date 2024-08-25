DSWD to set up regional offices for ex-rebels’ reintegration

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will put up regional offices to oversee the reintegration of non-state armed groups and former rebels. Secretary Rex Gatchalian recently informed members of the House Committee on Appropriations of the grant of PHP500 million by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the purpose, according to a DSWD news release Sunday. Gatchalian informed the Appropriations panel during a budget hearing that the DSWD would continue to improve programs and services for peace and development, particularly on case management of former rebels and decommissioned combatants. 'So, ang good news po namin, nakipag-usap kami sa DBM, at this budget season, binigyan po tayo ng allocation na (So, our good news, we talked to the DBM, and this budget season, gave us a) PHP500 million allocation to jumpstart our regional program management office for the inclusive Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns cluster under Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay,' Gatchalian said d uring the Aug. 21 hearing. He said rebel returnees continue receiving their payouts from the DSWD, based on the targets identified by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity. 'They give to us, we disburse. Pero sa isang hearing sa Senado, na-point out namin na may gap doon sa mekanismo. Walang nagke-case manage (But in a Senate hearing, we pointed out a gap present in the mechanism. No one was doing case management),' Gatchalian said. Emphasizing the DSWD's commitment to complement financial grants and other assistance to rebel-returnees, Gatchalian said the agency developed an aftercare case management mechanism to ensure and monitor sustained deradicalization and reintegration of the sector into their communities and families. 'Ano ho ang mandato nitong mga gagawin nating mga regional offices? Ipa-pilot po natin siya sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao areas, para masigurado ho natin na 'yung mga na-decomission, 'yung mga nabayaran na ay nasusubaybayan (W hat is the mandate of this regional offices that we are going to create? We will pilot it in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao areas, to ensure that those decommissioned [ex-rebels] who were already paid are getting monitored),' he explained. He said the pilot will be conducted across three regional offices in Mindanao to assess the extent of assistance and support it can provide to the well-being of non-state armed groups and former rebels, as well as leading them back to society as law-abiding and productive citizens. 'It's a pilot, but once we see the progress in it as it pans out, because we know that the case management for former combatants is quite different, we will now use the experience there and expand it all throughout the country,' he added. The regional offices are also eyeing to deploy 400 social workers to exclusively handle case management for the rebel returnees. The case management approach is under the DSWD's Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PDBBM) program, whi ch aims to streamline the agency's long-term commitment to look after the welfare and livelihood of former members of various non-state groups, violent extremist groups, and adults and children in armed conflict situations. Source: Philippines News Agency

