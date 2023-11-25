DSWD-Bicol Mobilizes Relief Efforts for Flood-Affected Families in Eastern Visayas

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Bicol, Region 5, has initiated a major relief operation to support families impacted by the recent floods in Eastern Visayas. This move comes as part of the government's response to the natural disaster that has affected the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the officer in charge of the DSWD-5 disaster response and management division, in a phone interview conducted on Saturday, the department has dispatched an initial batch of 10,000 family food packs (FFPs) to Eastern Visayas. Villareal confirmed that DSWD personnel were actively involved in unloading the relief supplies in the affected areas.

The relief effort was spearheaded by DSWD-5 Director Norman S. Laurio, who coordinated the delivery of essential supplies on Friday. The operation was supported by local government units, with Sorsogon Governor Jose Edwin Hamor providing four trucks and Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte contributing two trucks for the transportation of the food packs.

The first wave of assistance, transported by a fleet of eight vehicles, reached the municipalities of Catarman, Mondragon, and Pambujan in Northern Samar. Villareal mentioned that additional food packs are being prepared for delivery to the warehouse in Matnog, Sorsogon, to facilitate easier distribution to Eastern Visayas.

Villareal also highlighted ongoing coordination with other agencies to ensure comprehensive relief distribution across the affected areas. This collaboration aims to address the diverse needs of those impacted by the flooding.

In addition to these efforts, Villareal revealed that the DSWD-Bicol has already distributed 19,160 family food packs, valued at PHP12 million, to affected families in the Bicol region. The agency also has a standby fund of PHP5 million for further procurement of relief supplies if necessary. Currently, there are 85,064 family food packs and non-food items ready and available for local government units (LGUs) in need of additional support.