Athletic

DPMM FC Triumphs Over DASH FA with a Dominant 16-0 Victory in Brunei Youth League U18 Opener

1 day ago


Berakas: The Under 18 Brunei Youth League kicked off with an impressive display of football as DPMM FC clashed with DASH FA at the FABD Field in Berakas. The match, held on the afternoon of 4th July, marked the beginning of the league’s season.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the DPMM FC team was led by Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim, the son of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. Demonstrating remarkable skill and leadership, Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim captained his team to an overwhelming 16-0 victory against DASH FA, contributing four goals to the scoreboard. This commanding performance sets a high standard for the teams in the league and highlights the promising talent within the DPMM FC squad.

1 day ago

Related Articles

Brunei Under-15 Youth League Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches

1 day ago

Pantai Mentiri Amateur Open Golf Club Championship to Commence in July

1 day ago

D’Harith and Yuni-Ku Secure Victories in You-C1000 Basketball Cup

3 days ago

You-C1000 Basketball Cup 2025: Propel Women’s Team Maintains Winning Streak

4 days ago
Back to top button