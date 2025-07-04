DPMM FC Triumphs Over DASH FA with a Dominant 16-0 Victory in Brunei Youth League U18 Opener



Berakas: The Under 18 Brunei Youth League kicked off with an impressive display of football as DPMM FC clashed with DASH FA at the FABD Field in Berakas. The match, held on the afternoon of 4th July, marked the beginning of the league’s season.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the DPMM FC team was led by Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim, the son of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. Demonstrating remarkable skill and leadership, Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim captained his team to an overwhelming 16-0 victory against DASH FA, contributing four goals to the scoreboard. This commanding performance sets a high standard for the teams in the league and highlights the promising talent within the DPMM FC squad.

