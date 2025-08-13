Athletic

DPMM FC Suffers Defeat Against Selangor FC in Malaysia Super League

2 days ago


Petaling jaya: DPMM FC continued its campaign in the Malaysia Super League against Selangor FC on the night of August 12th, facing a challenging match that resulted in a 3-0 loss at the Petaling Jaya Stadium.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the loss leaves DPMM FC in 7th place in the league standings, while Selangor FC has moved up to 5th position following their victory. The match highlighted the competitive nature of the league as both teams vie for higher positions in the standings.

