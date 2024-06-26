DOLE Announces Aid and Recovery Strategy for Mt. Kanlaon Eruption Victims in Negros Oriental

CANLAON CITY, NEGROS ORIENTAL — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has unveiled a detailed aid and recovery program for those affected by the recent eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, focusing both on immediate relief and long-term support for residents of Canlaon City.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initial phase of the plan includes emergency employment for 1,450 local farmers and livestock owners under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. These workers began community service tasks, such as street cleaning in eruption-impacted areas, last week. "Each participant will receive PHP4,680 for ten days of work, which equates to a daily wage of PHP468," Lagahid explained during a briefing on Tuesday.

The villages of Pula, Masulog, Linothangan, Malaiba, and Lumapao have been designated as priority areas for these recovery efforts. For longer-term assistance, DOLE plans to implement the Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program, targeting local associations that have previously benefited from DOLE's livelihood grants.

DOLE-7 Director Lilia Estillore added that additional support measures will include the provision of protective equipment and a one-year group accident insurance coverage through the Government Service Insurance System. The beneficiaries will also be referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for skills training to further aid in their recovery.

In coordination efforts, Lagahid recently discussed with Canlaon Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas potential job placements for fresh graduates, aiming to bolster local employment opportunities post-disaster.