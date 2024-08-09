Brunei News Gazette

DOLE Allocates P6.1 Million to Assist Fisherfolk in Cavite Following Bataan Oil Spill

Aug 7, 2024

CAVITE, Philippines - The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has allocated over PHP6.12 million to aid 1,178 residents of Tanza, Cavite, affected by an ongoing fishing ban due to an oil spill in Bataan. The financial support was distributed on Wednesday as part of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) cash-for-work program.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative aims to provide immediate relief to those whose primary income source has been interrupted by the environmental disaster. During an event at the Capipisa Covered Court in Barangay West Capipisa, each of the affected individuals received PHP5,200 for ten days of work, participating in coastal cleanup efforts.

Martinez highlighted the ongoing support for the coastal community, mentioning upcoming assistance for other affected areas in Cavite including Maragondon and Ternate, as well as continued evaluations in Bacoor, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, and Cavite City. The next TUPAD payouts are scheduled for August 9 in Naic.

The crisis began on July 25, following the sinking of MT Terranova near Limay, Bataan, which led to a significant spill of 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, impacting several coastal towns and their local economies.

