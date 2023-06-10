Djokovic beats top seed Alcaraz; advances to French Open final

Two-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic, advanced Friday to the men's singles finals after beating world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz from Spain (6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1) in the semifinal match at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Alcaraz suffered cramps in the third set, which gave Djokovic the lead. The Serbian superstar is one win from a record 23rd men's Grand Slam title. The third-seeded Djokovic will play in the finals with fourth-seeded Casper Ruud from Norway on Sunday. Ruud, last year's French Open runner-up, eliminated Germany's Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0, in the other semifinal match.

Source: Philippines News Agency