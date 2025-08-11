Dividend Distribution for Employee Trust Fund

Bandar seri begawan: To ensure members receive the benefits of stable growth returns, the Employees Trust Fund, TAP has credited the fixed dividend of 2.5% amounting to $130,704,752 and 13 cents into the respective accounts for the financial year 2024-2025, ending the 31st March of 2025 on Sunday, the 10th of August 2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, members interested in more information on the credited dividend amount can refer to the Account Statement Financial Year 2024-2025 by logging into the respective e-Amanah account at www.tap.com.bn. For further assistance, they may contact the TAP Call Centre at 2722929 during working hours or email [email protected].