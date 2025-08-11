General

Royal Brunei Police Trace Absconded Labour Offenders

Bandar seri begawan: The Royal Brunei Police Force is actively searching for an Indonesian national, Moh Yani, who is reported to have absconded from his employer. Moh Yani, 37, holds the passport number E-2889600. Authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Tutong Police Station at 4222580, the police hotline 993, or any nearby police station.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the police are also seeking three other labour offenders who are believed to have absconded from their employer. The individuals include 43-year-old Indonesian, Irwansyah, and two Filipino nationals: Airic Dedicatoria Dela Cerna, aged 42, and Edwin Mancao Polancos, 41. Information regarding their whereabouts should be reported to the Berakas Police Station at 2330410, the police hotline 993, or any nearby police station.

